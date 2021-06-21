Parliament warns of the Iraqi Dinar's collapse

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T08:45:44+0000

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee warned the Central Bank of the Iraqi dinar collapse against the US dollar. Committee member Muhammad Al-Shabki told Shafaq News Agency, "There are fears of the collapse of the Iraqi currency in the coming period due to the continued government confusion and the lack of control over the dinar exchange rate against the US dollar." "Losing control of the exchange rate may lead to the collapse of the currency in the coming period," noting, "the government, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank are required to impose appropriate measures and control the market and maintain the exchange rate to avoid the collapse of the Iraqi currency."

