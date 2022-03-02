Parliament to vote on reopening Presidential candidature next Saturday

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament revealed today that its MPs will vote, next Saturday, on reopening Presidential candidature and forming the Parliament's permanent committees.

Earlier today, a political source told Shafaq News Agency that the Parliament Presidium will set a date to hold its third session, which is expected to include voting on reopening Presidential candidature.

Yesterday, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court ruled the parliament's decree to reopen candidature for the republic's presidency "unconstitutional".

The Court said there is no constitutional provision that gives the Parliament Presidium the power to reopen the candidature for the Presidency of the republic.

It noted that such a decision can be taken by the Parliament itself, not the Parliament Presidium.