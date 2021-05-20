Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament to summon security commanders in the wake of the resurgence of violence, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-20T14:50:19+0000
Parliament to summon security commanders in the wake of the resurgence of violence, MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense revealed a parliamentary move to host security commanders in the Parliament hall in the aftermath of the recent resurgence of violence and assassinations in the country.

Committee Member, MP Muhammad al-Wahili, said in a statement today, Thursday, "the Parliamentary move came in response to the proposal of the head of Iraqiun alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, regarding doing justice and assuring the families of the abductees and targeted persons."

"Many activists and citizens were attacked without identifying the perpetrators or bringing them to justice, which raises big question marks about the government's pledges to extend security and stability ij the society, protecting its members, and punishing the culprits and killers."

The call resonated in the council of lawmakers, al-Wahili added, "there is a true will to uncover the circumstances of the recent crimes and identify its motives and the perpetrators behind it. This paves the way to expanding security and stability and lays the ground for safe and stable elections."

The Parliamentarian highlighted the "drastically Augmenting tension in the streets in regards of the security atmosphere in which the elections will be

related

The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

Date: 2020-08-24 08:13:26
The Iraqi Parliament calls on the government to submit the 2021 budget law

The Parliament may postpone voting on the budget bill, MP says

Date: 2021-03-26 11:31:13
The Parliament may postpone voting on the budget bill, MP says

Al-Haddad expresses regret over Iraqi-Kurdish disputes in the Parliament

Date: 2020-10-16 11:36:27
Al-Haddad expresses regret over Iraqi-Kurdish disputes in the Parliament

The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 10:46:12
The Parliament to discuss Al-Sadr's proposal regarding the borrowing law

The Iraqi government refers the 2020 budget to the parliament

Date: 2020-09-06 15:29:03
The Iraqi government refers the 2020 budget to the parliament

Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Date: 2020-07-27 16:38:17
Profound division in the parliament over the election law

Iraqi Parliament presidency did not set a date for the resumption of its regular sessions

Date: 2021-01-05 11:46:47
Iraqi Parliament presidency did not set a date for the resumption of its regular sessions

A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament

Date: 2020-09-22 19:29:00
A day after its submission, the Iraqi government withdraws the budget draft from the parliament