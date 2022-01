Shafaq News / Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammad al-Halboosi, announced starting accepting candidacy forms for the Iraqi Presidency in 15 days.

According to political custom, the Presidency of the country is part of the Kurdish community's share.

The new Presidium consists of Mohammad al-Halboosi as speaker of Parliament, Hakim al-Zamili as the first deputy, and Shakhwan Abdullah as the second deputy.