Parliament to schedule a date to resume its regular sessions

Shafaq News/ MP of Sairoon Parliamentary Bloc, Mahmoud Al-Zajrawi, confirmed on Sunday that the parliament's Presidium will set a date this week to resume the regular sessions.

Al-Zajrawi told Shafaq News Agency, "The Presidium of the Council of Representatives will schedule a date this week to resume the regular sessions, provided that the first session of the new legislative term will be held at the end of the week."

"There was an agreement between the parliament's presidency and the heads of political blocs to continue resuming sessions, pass important laws and not to pass them to the next parliamentary session", he noted.