Parliament to resume its sessions on June 22

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-17T10:34:25+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament is scheduled to resume its sessions on 22 June. The sessions' agenda includes voting on the members of the Federal Court of Cassation.

related

The Iraqi Parliament fails to amend article 140 of the constitution

Date: 2020-12-06 12:45:50

The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the budget

Date: 2021-03-19 20:18:05

The Parliament is committed to the government's financial policy..no change in the dinar's price in the budget, MP says

Date: 2021-02-05 11:46:11

The Minister of Culture did not respect the religious symbols, MP says

Date: 2021-04-24 17:42:33

Parliamentary blocs reach a deadlock on the Federal Court law

Date: 2021-03-04 16:20:03

Parliament instigates a fact-finding committee to investigate security turmoil in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-10 13:49:45

The government failed to respond to security threats hinted by the Intelligence a priori, MP says

Date: 2021-01-24 12:57:51

The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE

Date: 2021-04-04 13:34:27