Parliament to resume its sessions on June 22
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-17T10:34:25+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament is scheduled to resume its sessions on 22 June.
The sessions' agenda includes voting on the members of the Federal Court of Cassation.
