Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament to resume its sessions on June 22

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-17T10:34:25+0000
Parliament to resume its sessions on June 22

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament is scheduled to resume its sessions on 22 June.

 The sessions' agenda includes voting on the members of the Federal Court of Cassation.

related

The Iraqi Parliament fails to amend article 140 of the constitution

Date: 2020-12-06 12:45:50
The Iraqi Parliament fails to amend article 140 of the constitution

The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the budget

Date: 2021-03-19 20:18:05
The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the budget

The Parliament is committed to the government's financial policy..no change in the dinar's price in the budget, MP says

Date: 2021-02-05 11:46:11
The Parliament is committed to the government's financial policy..no change in the dinar's price in the budget, MP says

The Minister of Culture did not respect the religious symbols, MP says

Date: 2021-04-24 17:42:33
The Minister of Culture did not respect the religious symbols, MP says

Parliamentary blocs reach a deadlock on the Federal Court law

Date: 2021-03-04 16:20:03
Parliamentary blocs reach a deadlock on the Federal Court law

Parliament instigates a fact-finding committee to investigate security turmoil in Diyala

Date: 2021-05-10 13:49:45
Parliament instigates a fact-finding committee to investigate security turmoil in Diyala

The government failed to respond to security threats hinted by the Intelligence a priori, MP says

Date: 2021-01-24 12:57:51
The government failed to respond to security threats hinted by the Intelligence a priori, MP says

The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE

Date: 2021-04-04 13:34:27
The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE