Parliament to recommend dismissing MoH al-Tamimi, a source says

Shafaq News/ A source in the Iraqi Parliament said on Friday that the Parliamentary Committee for Health and Environment will recommend dismissing the incumbent Minister of Health and Environment, Hasan al-Tamimi.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the report will endorse the government's measures. It will demand relieving the Minister of Health and Environment from his duties rather than just suspending him and holding those responsible accountable."

Shafaq News Agency published earlier today, Monday, that the Parliamentary Committee for Health and Environment convened behind closed doors to prepare a report on the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib tragedy.

The fire sparked by an Oxygen tank explosion in Ibn Khatib hospital in Baghdad resulted in 88 deaths and 110 injuries.

In the aftermath of the incident, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended the Minister of Health and Environment, Baghdad's Governor, and the Health Director of al-Rusafa/Baghdad.

In the same context, the Supreme Judicial Council issued an apprehension order against the director of Ibn Khatib hospital among other employees in the hospital.