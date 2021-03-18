Report

Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-18T15:08:21+0000
Shafaq News / MP of Al-Fatah, Mithaq al-Hamedi, revealed that the Parliamentary blocs agreed on passing the Federal Supreme Court bill, hinting at tabling the vote on the Budget bill to tomorrow.  

Al-Hamidi told Shafaq News agency, "If there is enough time, the budget bill will be voted on.  If not, a session will be held on Friday to vote on it."

Earlier today, a parliamentary source revealed that the Iraqi Parliament's Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, held a meeting with the Shiite blocs to bridge the gaps on the Federal Supreme Court bill issue.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Halbousi and his first deputy, Hassan Al-Kaabi, met with the heads of the Shiite blocs at the headquarters of al-Fatah Bloc in the presence of the head of the bloc, its members, and the Deputy Secretary-General of Badr Organization, Abdul Karim Al-Ansari, to discuss the controversial points in the Federal Supreme Court bill.

Discussions are still echoing in the Council of Representatives' corridors to settle the differences over the remaining articles of the Federal Supreme Court bill.

