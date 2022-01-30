Parliament to pass a bill on dedicating a share of Iraq's oil revenues to support vulnerable segments

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament is forcing a bill on cutting a share of thr country's oil revenues and offering it to the citizens in the form of subsidy and allowances, Deputy Speaker Hakem al-Zameli stated on Sunday.

A statement issued by al-Zameli's bureau said that he headed an expanded meeting with the council of representatives advisors and instructed them to devise a comprehensive strategy for the new lineup of the legislative body and form a committee to reinvigorate lagging bills in the government drawers.

According to al-Zameli, the new lineup will focus upon enacting laws that serve the interests of the Iraqi citizens, hinting at efforts to force a bill on "cutting a share of the oil revenues to uphold unemployed citizens and vulnerable groups" as the first law to be passed under the new parliament.

The lawmaker said that the parliament is also working on a group of legislations to bolster the domestic industry and agriculture, combatting Narcotics, and controlling the border crossings.