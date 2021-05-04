Parliament to nominate three non-partisan technocrats for the Ministry of Health, MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Health and Environment said that the committee will nominate three alternatives for the resigned Minister of Health, Hasan al-Tamimi.

Committee Member, MP Jawad al-Mosawi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the names to be chosen will be distant from the sectarian quota to lift the Healthcare system."

"The committee is keen to choose competent professionals to handle the duties of the Minister," Sairoon MP said, "the names will be presented to the Prime Minister as soon as possible."

The Iraqi Minister of Health, Hasan al-Tamimi, submitted his resignation to the cabinet in the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident that harvested the lives of dozens.

The cabinet accepted al-Tamimi's resignation after the issuance of the fact-finding committee investigating the tragic incident.