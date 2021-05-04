Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament to nominate three non-partisan technocrats for the Ministry of Health, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-04T15:43:53+0000
Parliament to nominate three non-partisan technocrats for the Ministry of Health, MP says

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Health and Environment said that the committee will nominate three alternatives for the resigned Minister of Health, Hasan al-Tamimi.

Committee Member, MP Jawad al-Mosawi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the names to be chosen will be distant from the sectarian quota to lift the Healthcare system."

"The committee is keen to choose competent professionals to handle the duties of the Minister," Sairoon MP said, "the names will be presented to the Prime Minister as soon as possible."

The Iraqi Minister of Health, Hasan al-Tamimi, submitted his resignation to the cabinet in the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident that harvested the lives of dozens.

The cabinet accepted al-Tamimi's resignation after the issuance of the fact-finding committee investigating the tragic incident.

related

Rasool asserts the security forces' cooperation with the Ministry of health

Date: 2021-02-18 14:08:54
Rasool asserts the security forces' cooperation with the Ministry of health

Iraqi MP to question the ministry of health for "failing" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

Date: 2021-03-01 09:22:45
Iraqi MP to question the ministry of health for "failing" in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic

Iraqi MoH: the current epidemiological situation is worrying

Date: 2021-03-20 08:30:29
Iraqi MoH: the current epidemiological situation is worrying

vaccination aversion prolongs the Pandemic, MoH says

Date: 2021-04-10 06:36:22
vaccination aversion prolongs the Pandemic, MoH says