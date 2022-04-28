Parliament to issue a resolution that compels the government to defer the 2022 budget bill 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament is drafting a resolution that compels the government to defer the 2022 budget bill, the rapporteur of the parliamentary legal committee, Mohammad Anouz, said on Thursday.

"The political impasse impeded the passing of the budget and hindered the deference of other vital bills, which cast shadows on the economic situation of the country and the sustenance of the people," Anouz told Shafaq News Agency.

"The current legislative body inherited more than 120 bills, some of which are relevant to the economic aspect, from the former body," said the lawmaker.