Parliament to host the Ministers of oil and agriculture

Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the Iraqi parliament voted today to host the Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abduljabbar, in today's session, and the Minister of Agriculture, Muhammad Karim Al-Khafaji, in the next session.

Our reporter indicated that the Council is voting on the draft law ratifying the air transport agreement between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, and has also completed the first readings of several draft laws, including the twenty-first amendment to the Owners Law No. (25) of 1960, and proposed law of the Health Professions Syndicate.

The Council of Representatives postponed the vote on the proposed law to protect the human rights employee, and the proposed law on sports clubs, while a meeting will be held tomorrow to discuss it.