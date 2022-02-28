Parliament to host the Mayor of Baghdad

Shafaq News / MP of the state of law coalition, Aaliyah Nassif, revealed today that she is willing to host the mayor of Baghdad in the Parliament.

Nassif said in a statement that the Mayor of Baghdad will be summoned and questioned in the Parliament about violations he had committed, including appointing some of his relatives at the Baghdad mayoralty without official approvals, in addition to corruption files.

Yesterday, Nassif called for dismissing the mayor of Baghdad for "assaulting" the assistant of a head of a local municipality and attacking municipal workers in Baghdad.

The new Parliament has not hosted any official yet; However, it was supposed to host the minister of finance, but the latter refused the request.