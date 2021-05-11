Report

Parliament to host the Joint Operations Command to discuss the Turkish Incursion into Iraqi territory

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-11T14:13:24+0000
Shafaq News/ The Parliament will host the Iraqi Joint Operations Command to discuss the Turkish incursion into the Iraqi territory and take a stance accordingly, a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense said on Tuesday.

Committee Member, MP Gatah al-Rikabi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "Turkish forces have been stationing inside Iraq for 25 years. It has 19 military bases in Kurdistan and North Iraq."

"Over the past three years, Turkish forces advanced 25 kilometers deep into the Iraqi territory."

He noted, "The visits of Turkey's officials to their troops in Iraq is a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty."

"The Parliamentary Committee for Security and Defense has often brought up the issue of the Turkish incursion into Iraq. However, the government took no serious stance toward it."

"The Committee decided to host the Deputy head of the Joint Operations Command after the Eid recess to deliberate the security situation in the Kurdistan Region and Northern Iraq to take a stance toward it."

