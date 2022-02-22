Parliament to host Minister Allawi next month

Shafaq News / The Iraqi parliament might host the Minister of Finance, Alli Allawi, next month, a parliamentary source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Parliament will accept the request of the minister himself, and 50 MPs who agreed to host Allawi and discuss important files, including the dollar's exchange rate and its impact on the Iraqi economy.

The Parliament Presidium informed the heads of the blocs about the need to host Minister Allawi in Parliament next month, after PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi's term ends, according to the source.

On Feb. 19, parliament's first deputy speaker, Hakem al-Zameli, said, "We heard that the Minister (of Finance, Ali Allawi), is considering resignation. It is his right. Still, there are files to be discussed. MPs signed a request to summon him."

"Even if he resigned, he will not escape accountability. We have documents that incriminate him," he said, "until he appears before the parliament, we will issue a travel ban against him."