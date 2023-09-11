Parliament to host Kurdistan, Iraq's finance ministers to address lingering financial differences

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliamentary finance committee will host a series of crucial meetings to address the ongoing financial crisis embroiling Baghdad and Erbil, a lawmaker said on Monday.

seeking to foster dialogue and share insights on the pressing concerns that continue to strain the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the head of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Atwan Atwani, said that the series of discussions would encompass contributions from Finance Minister Taif Sami, as well as other pivotal figures from the negotiation committee established by the federal government to engage with KRG representatives.

Atwani confirmed, “The committee will host both the federal Finance Minister and the Finance Minister of the Kurdistan region, along with financial directors from both the federal and regional governments in the next two days, to coordinate the information obtained through hosting the government delegation.”

"The session will convene a host of individuals well-versed in the intricacies of the matter, aiming to foster a rich, informed discussion and to craft strategies moving forward," he elaborated.

In the aftermath of these important sessions, the committee plans to pen a detailed report encapsulating the insights and potential resolutions discussed, the lawmaker continued.

"The report will then be presented before the Iraqi Parliament at the earliest convening."

Earlier on September 5, 2023, the Ministry of Finance reported a landmark agreement involving a loan accord with the KRG aimed at settling the payment of employee salaries, a critical step toward financial stabilization. On a parallel note, the KRG acknowledged the transfer of 598 billion dinars from the federal government, earmarked specifically for employee salary financing.