Parliament to convene on Saturday to vote on completing al-Sudani's cabinet

Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body is slated to convene a session on Saturday to vote on filling the blanks in Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet.

According to a statement by the Iraqi parliament presidium, the parliament will convene its 15th meeting of the current term on Saturday.

In addition to holding a first reading for a set of bills and treaties, the council will read the report of the committee that represented Iraq in the Climate Change Conference (COP27) that took place in Egypt last month.