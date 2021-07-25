Parliament to cancel the legislative recess and resume sessions next week, MP says

Shafaq News/ The corridors of the Parliament building are echoing calls for abolishing the legislative recess and resuming the sessions Starting from next week, a member of the Parliamentary legal Committee said on Saturday.

Committee Member, MP Bahar Mahmoud, told Shafaq News Agency, "the legislative recess is supposed to start next August. However, there is a trend in the council to cancel the recess because of the current situation of the country."

"The Parliament might resume its sessions next week," MP says, "many bills are ready to be voted upon in the upcoming sessions."