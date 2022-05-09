Parliament to be passed the food security bill soon, borrowing is controversial-lawmaker

Shafaq News/ A member of the Takaddom (Progress) parliamentary bloc said that the controversy over the article related to borrowing impedes the approval of the food security bill acclaimed as an alternative to the budget bill amid "extraordinary circumstances".

"The emergency bill on food security might be placed to vote in the next parliament session; widely viewed as an alternative for the budget bill by the majority of the parliament," Lawmaker Faisal al-Issawi said on Monday, "amendments were introduced to the budget per the suggestions of the lawmakers, particularly those who are specialized in this aspect.

"The rising prices of foodstuff in the absence of a budget, given that the incumbent government is a caretaker government, with the surplus yielded from oil revenues justifies the bill's approval," he explained.

"The only controversial issues in the bill are those related to the borrowing articles. The parliament leans toward prohibiting borrowing in the budgets," al-Issawi continued, "however, the budget bill is restricted to the current situation because the country is going through tough times."