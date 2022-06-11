Parliament to ask for financial statements for the funds disbursed per the food security law

Shafaq News/ The parliamentary finance committee will ask the ministries for financial statements to curb public fund wasting and looting attempts, Committee Member Sajjad Salem, told Shafaq News Agency on Saturday.

"The funds allocated by the emergency law on food security and development are sought to finance the actual needs of the Iraqi people like electricity, food, construction, and farmers' dues," the lawmaker said, "however, some ministries and government departments are completely infested by corruption."

"To cope with the concerns, the parliamentary finance committee will keep tabs on the destination of the money. We will ask the ministries to present financial statements on the amounts to be disbursed to avoid wasting or corruption suspicions."