Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament to Finalize the President and Prime Minister's files next week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-30T16:38:48+0000
Parliament to Finalize the President and Prime Minister's files next week

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament's session scheduled to be held next week will finalize both the President and the Prime Minister's files, a reliable political source reported to Shafaq News agency.

The source said that during the next Parliamentary session, in which the new President will be elected, the Sadrist Bloc will nominate the new Prime Minister.

He added that the nominee will be chosen upon an agreement between the Sadrist movement, Takadum and Azm coalitions, in addition to the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

The source added that the Sadrists prefer to nominate the PM in the same session with the presidential election, so that the latter can save time and immediately assign him, especially following the Coordination Framework refused to participate in the government without Nouri al-Maliki, who is one of its leaders.

"The Coordination Framework's decision to stick with the head of the state of law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, expedited the process of nominating candidates for the position of Prime Minister", the source indicated.

There were reports about al-Fatah coalition's intention to join the Sadrist block, while al-Maliki called on the Framework's leaders to stick together, warning that he will abandon whoever takes this decision, regardless of his political or popular weight.

related

Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

Date: 2021-03-18 15:08:21
Parliament to pass the Federal Court bill today, and the budget tomorrow

Independent popular bloc: we boycotted the Parliament Speaker's vote

Date: 2022-01-10 13:28:52
Independent popular bloc: we boycotted the Parliament Speaker's vote

There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

Date: 2021-02-04 10:32:48
There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

Behind closed doors, Parliamentary Health Committee prepares a report on the Ibn Khatib tragedy

Date: 2021-04-26 11:06:19
Behind closed doors, Parliamentary Health Committee prepares a report on the Ibn Khatib tragedy

Why did the Iraqi Parliament postpone today's session?

Date: 2020-11-26 12:47:12
Why did the Iraqi Parliament postpone today's session?

A brawl between Sunni blocs in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2021-03-01 16:16:16
A brawl between Sunni blocs in the Iraqi Parliament

MP demands Turkey to investigate the assault on the Kurdish Iraqi family in Mersin

Date: 2021-05-14 14:10:47
MP demands Turkey to investigate the assault on the Kurdish Iraqi family in Mersin

The Parliament to merge the 13 laws of Civil Service into one 

Date: 2021-06-05 17:19:41
The Parliament to merge the 13 laws of Civil Service into one 