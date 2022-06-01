Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament throws the lecturers' salaries ball in the government's court

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-01T12:16:09+0000
Parliament throws the lecturers' salaries ball in the government's court

Shafaq News/ The finance committee in the Iraqi parliament has inquired the Ministry of Finance about extending the benefits of the emergency bill on food security to unpaid lecturers and contract employees, committee rapporteur Hasan al-Kaabi said on Wednesday.

"In coordination with the parliament presidium, we sent a correspondence to the Ministry of Finance asking for the sums required to fund those wages and contracts in order to include them in the food security bill."

"in the meeting of the finance committee, we reiterated the parliament support for the Iraqi government to address the unpaid lecturers and contract employees dues."

"So far, the government has not replied. We are waiting for its response to decide the needed funds and the appropriate legal basis for their inclusion in the bill."

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Minister of Finance requested funds to enroll unpaid lecturers on the state's payroll.

related

The Iraqi Parliament starts its first session

Date: 2020-09-05 11:33:39
The Iraqi Parliament starts its first session

No sessions before the Parliament dissolution, MP says

Date: 2021-06-20 14:28:38
No sessions before the Parliament dissolution, MP says

KDP, Sadrist arrive at the Parliament building

Date: 2022-03-26 08:13:16
KDP, Sadrist arrive at the Parliament building

Iraqi Parliament presidency did not set a date for the resumption of its regular sessions

Date: 2021-01-05 11:46:47
Iraqi Parliament presidency did not set a date for the resumption of its regular sessions

Fourteen MPs to boycott the parliament session to protest the "political abuse" of Justice and Accountability law 

Date: 2022-05-10 15:52:17
Fourteen MPs to boycott the parliament session to protest the "political abuse" of Justice and Accountability law 

Parliament to look into the bill to criminalize normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2022-05-10 23:14:03
Parliament to look into the bill to criminalize normalizing relations with Israel

Parliament warns of looming security tension in Iraq

Date: 2021-09-21 16:41:22
Parliament warns of looming security tension in Iraq

The parliament will finalize the election law on Saturday, MP of KDP says

Date: 2020-09-22 20:22:03
The parliament will finalize the election law on Saturday, MP of KDP says