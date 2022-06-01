Parliament throws the lecturers' salaries ball in the government's court

Shafaq News/ The finance committee in the Iraqi parliament has inquired the Ministry of Finance about extending the benefits of the emergency bill on food security to unpaid lecturers and contract employees, committee rapporteur Hasan al-Kaabi said on Wednesday.

"In coordination with the parliament presidium, we sent a correspondence to the Ministry of Finance asking for the sums required to fund those wages and contracts in order to include them in the food security bill."

"in the meeting of the finance committee, we reiterated the parliament support for the Iraqi government to address the unpaid lecturers and contract employees dues."

"So far, the government has not replied. We are waiting for its response to decide the needed funds and the appropriate legal basis for their inclusion in the bill."

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Minister of Finance requested funds to enroll unpaid lecturers on the state's payroll.