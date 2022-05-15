Parliament: the only solution left is to form the government 

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary financial commitee said today, Sunday, that there is no solution to the current crisis but forming a new government.

Member of the committee, Mustafa Sanad, told Shafaq News agency that there is no solution to the crisis that resulted in from the Federal Supreme Court's decision to annul the food security bill, since the latter banned the Parliament from submitting any new bills, especially the ones that require funding.

He added that just as the food security bill was challenged, the budget bill and any proposed law will be challenged too, stressing that the only solution to the crisis is forming a new government capable of submitting bills to the Council of Representatives.

Sanad noted that the caretaker government cannot legislate laws, according to FSC's decisions, pointing out that annulling the food security bill will force the political parties to solve the impasse.

Earlier on Sunday, Iraq's Federal Supreme Court dealt a blow to the emergency bill on food security and development.

Documents obtained by Shafaq News Agency showed that the court issued a decree to annul the controversial bill after a lawsuit filed by lawmaker Bassem Khashan.