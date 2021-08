Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament has terminated the mandate of the incumbent board of Commissioners of Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR), Member of the Parliamentary Committee for Human Rights said on Sunday.

Committee Member, MP Qusay al-Shabaki, told Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliament Presidium send an official letter to the Commission in which it terminated the mandate of the incumbent board pursuant to the Iraqi constitution."

"The composition of a new board was on the agenda of the Parliament's session," he said, "but the session did not take place."