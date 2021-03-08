Parliament's Deputy Speaker welcomes Al-Kadhimi's national dialogue initiative

Shafaq News / The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Bashir Al-Haddad, confirmed on Monday his support for PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's initiative for a national dialogue at various political and popular levels to resolve differences between all parties.

Al-Haddad said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "We highly appreciate the efforts of the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to make the visit of Pope Francis to Iraq a success."

He added that there is "a national consensus to invest this historic visit to consolidate the principles of peaceful coexistence, reinforce the spirit of fraternity and human love among all the communities, and spread the values ​​of tolerance and peace throughout the country."

Regarding Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's call for a national dialogue, Al-Haddad affirmed, "We support and endorse the initiative of the prime minister in his call for a deep and genuine national dialogue at all official, partisan, and popular levels."

Bashir praised "Al-Kadhimi's call for an open and frank dialogue with the government on the basis of the country's interest, security, and sovereignty," adding, "The endeavors and negotiations must continue to reach the framework of the final agreement on the relationship between the central government and the Kurdistan Region and resolve the outstanding issues and files between the two parties."

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, invited today, Sunday, the government opponents to a "frank and open national dialogue" based on the "security, peace, and prosperity" of Iraq.

Al-Kadhimi said in a speech today, "the government is committed to the will of the people to attain security, peace, reconstruction, and prosperity," calling the different components, sects, and nationalities to join hands as "Pope and Sayyid al-Sistani's hands joined."

The Prime Minister invited "the different political forces, popular and youth actors, as well as the government opponents" to "the table of a dialogue that is accountable before the people and the history."

Al-Kadhimi called on the political forces and parties to "prevail the interests of the homeland, shun the language of convulsive rhetoric and political retraction, and work for the success of early elections to restore the people's faith and confidence in the state and the democratic system."