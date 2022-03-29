Parliament reveals the program of tomorrow's session

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament's media department announced the agenda of tomorrow's session.

The session's program includes, according to the department, electing the new President and forming the permanent parliamentary blocs.

On Saturday, Iraqi lawmakers failed again to elect a new president for the country due to a lack of quorum in parliament, keeping the country mired in political paralysis.

A lack of a quorum, set by the Federal Supreme Court at two-thirds of the house's 329 members, held up the vote for the second time since February, deepening war-scarred Iraq's political uncertainty.

Only 202 lawmakers showed up for the latest vote and a new session had to be scheduled for Wednesday. The postponement exacerbates Iraq's political problems because it is the task of the president to formally name a prime minister, who must be backed by an absolute majority in parliament.