Parliament resumes receiving presidential election candidacies

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-08T10:46:33+0000
Parliament resumes receiving presidential election candidacies

Shafaq News / Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, reopened the door for presidential election candidacies, after failing to hold the Parliamentary session yesterday, Monday.

In a statement, the Parliament Presidium said that it held an extensive meeting to discuss the presidential election file, after reaching the deadline for choosing a President, according to Article 72/Second/B of the Constitution.

The Parliament decided to reopen the door for receiving candidacies for the position of President of the Republic, starting from Wednesday, February 9, 2022 for three days only.

