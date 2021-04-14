Parliament ready to vote on two agricultural bills

Shafaq News / The two draft laws on land lease and agricultural workers are ready to be voted on in the upcoming sessions of the council of Representatives.

A member of the committee, Ali Al-Budairi, told Shafaq News agency that the two laws are among the most important laws now, and they are both ready to vote after being read in previous sessions.

He explained, "The full-time agricultural workers' law will significantly reduce unemployment among engineers, veterinarians, high school graduates, and agricultural institutes."