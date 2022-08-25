Parliament rapporteur refutes rumors about holding a session

Shafaq News/ Iraqi lawmaker on Thursday denied media reports on an agreement between the Coordination Framework (CF), a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite political forces, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi on calling in a session to elect a president of the republic and name a Prime Minister-designate.

"The Coordination Framework, the Other political blocs, and all the Iraqis are waiting for the parliament to convene," Askar told Shafaq News Agency, "it has been on halt for a month now. Many bills are pending legislation, not to mention monitoring the incumbent government and forming a new government."

"The parliament presidium have discussed holding a session on many occasions. However, there has been no agreement so far," he added.

"As a member of the Coordination Framework, I urge the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, to command the protestors to withdraw from the parliament building to hold a session and proceed with forming a government," he added.

Earlier this week, members of the Coordination Framework hinted at an agreement between the Coordination Framework and al-Halboosi to call in a session to elect a president of the republic soon.