Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament raises question marks on Private Universities in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-05T20:36:48+0000
Parliament raises question marks on Private Universities in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Higher Education and Scientific Research Committee in the Iraqi Parliament revealed on Wednesday a movement to open the file of private universities and colleges in Iraq.

A member of the committee, Riyadh Al-Masoudi, told Shafaq News agency, "The committee raises question marks on the file of private universities and colleges."

Al-Masoudi added, "There are approvals granted to private universities and colleges that are not at the required level", noting, "the committees that issued approvals are not reliable."

He pointed out, "the Parliamentary Education Committee is working on amending the Private Education Law No. 25 of 2016, to be read and voted on in the council of Representatives."

Al-Masoudi laid emphasis upon restructuring private universities and colleges and closing those that do not meet the required standards.

related

The Independent High Electoral Commission sets deadlines for the upcoming elections

Date: 2021-02-03 17:17:50
The Independent High Electoral Commission sets deadlines for the upcoming elections

The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Date: 2021-01-11 14:06:40
The Parliament directs the Government to implement Sinjar agreement

Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

Date: 2020-11-01 16:17:28
Al-Jubouri meets Al-Halbousi amid a Sunni-Sunni Crises

The Iraqi Parliament raises the oil barrel price to 45 US dollars

Date: 2021-01-26 12:40:43
The Iraqi Parliament raises the oil barrel price to 45 US dollars

Covid-19: Second death in the Iraqi Parliament

Date: 2020-11-24 20:43:42
Covid-19: Second death in the Iraqi Parliament

Resistance factions demand scheduling the US forces withdrawal from Iraq

Date: 2021-04-07 06:02:33
Resistance factions demand scheduling the US forces withdrawal from Iraq

The Federal Court bill enshrines the governance of the religious majority, MP says

Date: 2021-03-08 19:03:50
The Federal Court bill enshrines the governance of the religious majority, MP says

There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says

Date: 2021-02-04 10:32:48
There is no real will among MPs to amend the system of the electoral districts, MP says