Parliament raises question marks on Private Universities in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Higher Education and Scientific Research Committee in the Iraqi Parliament revealed on Wednesday a movement to open the file of private universities and colleges in Iraq.

A member of the committee, Riyadh Al-Masoudi, told Shafaq News agency, "The committee raises question marks on the file of private universities and colleges."

Al-Masoudi added, "There are approvals granted to private universities and colleges that are not at the required level", noting, "the committees that issued approvals are not reliable."

He pointed out, "the Parliamentary Education Committee is working on amending the Private Education Law No. 25 of 2016, to be read and voted on in the council of Representatives."

Al-Masoudi laid emphasis upon restructuring private universities and colleges and closing those that do not meet the required standards.