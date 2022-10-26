Parliament presidium to look into al-Sudani's request for a parliamentary session on Thursday

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament presidium will convene a meeting on Wednesday evening to look into Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's motion to hold a confidence vote on his cabinet tomorrow, Thursday.

"By default, the motion presented by the prime minister-designate is not compelling," a parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency, "a prime minister-designate does not have the right to call in a parliamentary session."

"The parliament presidium will hold a meeting later today to look into al-Sudani's request," the source said, "if one of the members does not approve, the session will be postponed until next week."

"The parliament presidium is the only body with authority to decide the date and time of a session," the source added.

Yesterday, the prime minister-designate sent a correspondence to the parliament presidium requesting a parliamentary meeting tomorrow to make "a final presentation of his cabinet."

A source from inside the Shiite Coordination Framework said that al-Sudani will present a lineup of 16 ministers from a total of 22 in the meeting slated to take place on Thursday.