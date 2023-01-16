Parliament presidium convenes to devise a roadmap for the new legislative term

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi convened a meeting with his two deputies, Muhsen al-Mandalawi and Shakhwan Abdullah, a readout by the legislative body's media department said on Monday.

The meeting touched upon preparations for the parliament's work in the recently inaugurated legislative term.

That includes, according to the readout, revising proposals, bills, and amendments slated to be presented to the council and enlisting completed bills in the upcoming sessions' agenda.

The legislature that kicked off its second term last week will be facing a pile of key bills and amendments to pass. With the 2023 budget on the top of the list, more than 170 bills are pending approval, most of which are inherited from previous lineups.