Parliament presidium adjourns meeting with bloc leaders until Thursday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-18T14:12:02+0000
Parliament presidium adjourns meeting with bloc leaders until Thursday

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament presidium has adjourned the meeting called in with the heads of the blocs to schedule a vote for a new president of the republic until Thursday.

The rapporteur of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's bloc, Harim Kamal Agha, told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting touched upon a set of bills pending reading or approval during the second legislative term.

"Of 78, 24 bills shall be approved and passed," he said.

"The parliament presidium will reconvene on Thursday to set a date for a vote on a new president of the country," said Agha.

