Parliament postpones forming parliamentary committees until after the Presidential election

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament parliamentary committees decided to postpone forming the parliamentary committees until after choosing a new President, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency the blocs have already chosen and distributed their representatives over the parliamentary committees.

He noted that the heads of blocs will discuss the committees' formation in a meeting to be held and headed by the first deputy Parliament Speaker, Hakem al-Zamili.

Yesterday, the Parliament Presidium assigned al-Zamili to hold a meeting with the heads of blocs to discuss the issue.