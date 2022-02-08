Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament postpones forming parliamentary committees until after the Presidential election

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-08T11:00:03+0000
Parliament postpones forming parliamentary committees until after the Presidential election

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament parliamentary committees decided to postpone forming the parliamentary committees until after choosing a new President, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News agency the blocs have already chosen and distributed their representatives over the parliamentary committees.

He noted that the heads of blocs will discuss the committees' formation in a meeting to be held and headed by the first deputy Parliament Speaker, Hakem al-Zamili.

Yesterday, the Parliament Presidium assigned al-Zamili to hold a meeting with the heads of blocs to discuss the issue.

related

The Parliament to approve the budget bill before the end of the legislative season, MP says

Date: 2021-01-11 16:57:35
The Parliament to approve the budget bill before the end of the legislative season, MP says

Less than 25 MPs in the parliament ahead of the president vote

Date: 2022-02-07 10:06:18
Less than 25 MPs in the parliament ahead of the president vote

The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE

Date: 2021-04-04 13:34:27
The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE

Iraqi Parliament: UN's election watch a reassurance for the people of Iraq

Date: 2021-05-30 16:15:17
Iraqi Parliament: UN's election watch a reassurance for the people of Iraq

The Iraqi Parliament postpones voting on the Federal Supreme Court law

Date: 2021-03-16 05:39:43
The Iraqi Parliament postpones voting on the Federal Supreme Court law

MP of Basra calls for the governorate's people support to obtain its rights

Date: 2021-03-23 14:21:44
MP of Basra calls for the governorate's people support to obtain its rights

The Parliament warns of exploiting promotions for electoral purposes

Date: 2021-02-03 13:37:08
The Parliament warns of exploiting promotions for electoral purposes

It is impossible to approve the 2021 budget bill without Kurdish approval, MP says

Date: 2021-02-08 09:10:06
It is impossible to approve the 2021 budget bill without Kurdish approval, MP says