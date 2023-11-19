Parliament pospones General Amnesty and Oil & Gas Laws to Next Legislative Year

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Legal Committee announced on Sunday the postponement of the readings and approval of the General Amnesty and Oil & Gas laws to the next legislative year.

Ahmed Fawaz, a committee member, informed Shafaq News Agency, "the General Amnesty and Oil & Gas laws are significant legislations requiring political consensus and agreement before being added to the Parliament's agenda."

He clarified that "the General Amnesty law needs an environment within the Parliamentary Legal Committee for its members to approve it before sending it to the Presidency of the Parliament to be included in the legislative agenda."

Fawaz further explained, stating, "the current timeframe does not allow the Parliament to approve the General Amnesty law due to the Parliament's commitment to the legislative break. Hence, the discussion and approval of the General Amnesty, Oil & Gas, and other laws will be deferred to the new legislative session of the upcoming legislative year."