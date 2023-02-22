Parliament needs 45 days to review and approve the 2023 budget bill, lawmaker says

Shafaq News/ Parliament needs 45 days to review and approve the 2023 budget bill, lawmaker Faisal al-Naeli said on Wednesday.

"The parliamentary finance committee and the parliament in general needs a maximum of 45 days to read, deliberate, and amend the budget bill," the lawmaker told Shafaq News Agency.

"The main points of contentions in the budget are already settled. The cabinet is expected to present the budget to the legislature by early next month," the member of the parliament's finance committee said.

"The cabinet is trying to resolve the disputes between the federal and regional governments before submitting the bill," he concluded.

Yesterday, the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Muhsen al-Mandalawi, said the cabinet will present a federal budget bill for the lawmakers to conduct a first reading early next week.