Parliament is likely to vote on a new president next week, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-17T09:29:11+0000
Parliament is likely to vote on a new president next week, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament will likely hold a vote on a new president of the republic next Thursday, lawmaker Ebtisam al-Hilali said on Sunday ahead of a scheduled meeting between the legislative body's presidium and the heads of the parliamentary blocs.

"In a recent statement, the Coordination Framework called on the Iraqi parliament to convene a session to elect a new president of the republic. Consequently, Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi invited the heads of the parliamentary blocs to a meeting tomorrow morning," al-Hilali told Shafaq News Agency.

"The meeting will discuss the constitutional time frame and schedule a session to elect a new president next week," she added, "if they manage to find common ground, the session might take place on Thursday."

