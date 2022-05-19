Parliament investigating corruption deals closed by a "political vito"

Shafaq News/ The parliamentary committee of Integrity will kick-start a fight against pervasive corruption in Iraq, lawmaker Naheda al-Daini revealed on Thursday.

Al-Daini told Shafaq News Agency that the corruption files under study might oust huge political and partisan figures involved in corrupt deals.

The investigation the committee is leading will reopen "massive corruption files closed by a political vito."

"The new committee encompasses new faces that are willing to work with professionalism apart from the partisan and factional affiliations. A series of files will be presented to the relevant departments to take the necessary measures."

"The closed files include deals that usurped one-third of the country's income and project budgets amid the failure of the government departments," she concluded.