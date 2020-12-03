Parliament intends to read the election financing law and pass 4 laws in its coming session

Shafaq News / The council of Representatives intends to discuss the law on financing the expenses of the upcoming elections in the coming Saturday session.

The agenda of the session includes voting on the refugee law draft, voting on the law draft on the accession of the Republic of Iraq to the Convention on the Limits of Liability for Maritime Claims of 1976 as amended by the 1996 Protocol, including the limits of liability amended therein.

The session also includes voting on a law draft on the accession of the Republic of Iraq to the 2000 Protocol amending the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against the Safety of Maritime Navigation of 1988, in addition to voting on the law draft on the accession of the Republic of Iraq to the International Convention on Civil Liability for Damage from Oil Pollution of the year 1992.

The agenda also includes the first reading of the law draft on financing the expenses of the elections to the council of Representatives, the report and discussion of the second reading of the law draft of the third amendment to the Law of Implementation of Irrigation Projects No. (12) for the year 1971.

The session includes the first reading of the law draft on the accession of the Republic of Iraq to the International Convention on Intervention on the High Seas in the event of accidents causing oil pollution for the year 1969, and the protocol related to intervention on the high seas in cases of pollution with substances other than oil for the year 1973, as well as the first reading of the Transport Services Convention Air between the government of the Republic of Iraq and the government of the United Arab Emirates agreement draft.