Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament instigates a fact-finding committee to investigate security turmoil in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-10T13:49:45+0000
Parliament instigates a fact-finding committee to investigate security turmoil in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Parliament formed a fact-finding committee to investigate security breaches in Diyala.

A source told Shafaq News Agency on Monday that the committee encompasses members of the parliamentary defense and security committees, in addition to representatives of the security ministries to investigate security breaches in Diyala and ways to suppress the resurgence of ISIS and eliminate its remnants in the hotbeds in the governorate.

"The Committee will contemplate the defaults that hindered clearing ISIS enclaves and hotbeds despite the continuing security operations, evaluate the performance of the security and intelligence commands, and conduct the required changes in cooperation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."

"The outcomes and the recommendations shall be implemented within a month to secure those territories ahead of the Parliamentary elections."

Diyala has witnessed a surge of terrorist attacks in the past couple of years due to the effervescence of ISIS activity in the enclaves adjacent to Hemrin mountains and al-Waqf basin.

related

Iraqi parliament fails to pass the Federal Supreme Court bill

Date: 2021-03-08 20:08:50
Iraqi parliament fails to pass the Federal Supreme Court bill

The Parliament is committed to the government's financial policy..no change in the dinar's price in the budget, MP says

Date: 2021-02-05 11:46:11
The Parliament is committed to the government's financial policy..no change in the dinar's price in the budget, MP says

The Parliament to approve the budget bill before the end of the legislative season, MP says

Date: 2021-01-11 16:57:35
The Parliament to approve the budget bill before the end of the legislative season, MP says

The Iraqi Parliament postpones voting on the Federal Supreme Court law

Date: 2021-03-16 05:39:43
The Iraqi Parliament postpones voting on the Federal Supreme Court law

The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law

Date: 2020-11-07 15:35:00
The Parliament finalizes discussions over the borrowing law

Iraqi Parliament Resumes Sessions After a Two-month Recess

Date: 2021-03-01 16:04:46
Iraqi Parliament Resumes Sessions After a Two-month Recess

Deputy Speaker of Parliament calls for expanding preemptive operations against ISIS

Date: 2021-01-27 18:15:30
Deputy Speaker of Parliament calls for expanding preemptive operations against ISIS

The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the budget

Date: 2021-03-19 20:18:05
The Finance Committee approves the amendment on Kurdistan’s share of the budget