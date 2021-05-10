Parliament instigates a fact-finding committee to investigate security turmoil in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Parliament formed a fact-finding committee to investigate security breaches in Diyala.

A source told Shafaq News Agency on Monday that the committee encompasses members of the parliamentary defense and security committees, in addition to representatives of the security ministries to investigate security breaches in Diyala and ways to suppress the resurgence of ISIS and eliminate its remnants in the hotbeds in the governorate.

"The Committee will contemplate the defaults that hindered clearing ISIS enclaves and hotbeds despite the continuing security operations, evaluate the performance of the security and intelligence commands, and conduct the required changes in cooperation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces."

"The outcomes and the recommendations shall be implemented within a month to secure those territories ahead of the Parliamentary elections."

Diyala has witnessed a surge of terrorist attacks in the past couple of years due to the effervescence of ISIS activity in the enclaves adjacent to Hemrin mountains and al-Waqf basin.