Parliament hosts two ministers in al-Sudani's government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-08T14:37:48+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's legislative body will be hosting two members of Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani's cabinet, speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi announced on Tuesday. Al-Halboosi said in a statement that the parliament will host the water resources and agriculture ministers the first thing in the session called in today. The lawmakers will discuss the government's plans for agriculture and water challenges, he added.

