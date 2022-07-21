Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament has not yet set date for an emergency session, MP says 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-21T09:26:57+0000
Parliament has not yet set date for an emergency session, MP says 

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition said on Thursday that the Parliament Presidium has not set a date for the emergency session to discuss the recent Turkish attack on Duhok yet. 

MP of the coalition, Ibtissam al-Hilali, told Shafaq News agency that more than 90 MPs have signed a petition to hold an emergency session and discuss the Turkish aggression against Iraq.

She added that the petition will be submitted to the Parliament Presidium today, noting that the session may be held next Saturday.

related

The Iraqi parliament to set a plan for the new scholar year

Date: 2020-09-21 12:07:10
The Iraqi parliament to set a plan for the new scholar year

Iraqi Parliament schedules a new session for voting on the budget, MP says

Date: 2021-03-14 10:09:26
Iraqi Parliament schedules a new session for voting on the budget, MP says

Parliament to allow presidential candidates registration next week, source says

Date: 2022-03-02 12:50:38
Parliament to allow presidential candidates registration next week, source says

Al-Siyada to attend tomorrow's session

Date: 2022-06-22 20:06:07
Al-Siyada to attend tomorrow's session

Iraqi parliament calls for investigations into repeated incidents of targeting military leaders

Date: 2020-07-29 16:28:40
Iraqi parliament calls for investigations into repeated incidents of targeting military leaders

A new date to elect the Iraqi President, “Saving the Homeland” failed to reach a quorum

Date: 2022-03-26 12:41:47
A new date to elect the Iraqi President, “Saving the Homeland” failed to reach a quorum

"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

Date: 2020-10-18 14:45:34
"There is no justification for withdrawing confidence from Al-Halbousi", MP says

The Iraqi Parliamentary elections will be postponed, MP says

Date: 2021-06-06 16:59:51
The Iraqi Parliamentary elections will be postponed, MP says