Parliament has not yet set date for an emergency session, MP says 

Shafaq News / The State of Law coalition said on Thursday that the Parliament Presidium has not set a date for the emergency session to discuss the recent Turkish attack on Duhok yet.

MP of the coalition, Ibtissam al-Hilali, told Shafaq News agency that more than 90 MPs have signed a petition to hold an emergency session and discuss the Turkish aggression against Iraq.

She added that the petition will be submitted to the Parliament Presidium today, noting that the session may be held next Saturday.