Parliament has completed the preparations for the presidential election, Deputy Parliament Speaker says

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Shakhwan Abdullah, said that the preparations for the election of a new president on the February 8th session have been completed.

Abdullah remarks came upon receiving the Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Iraq, Adam Sambrook, in his bureau in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Wednesday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Abdullah discussed with his guest updates on the political situation in Iraq and ways to develop the ties between Iraq and the United Kingdom.

"The Council of Representatives has completed the technical and administrative preparations for the election of the president in the parliament session scheduled on February 8th," the Iraqi lawmaker said, "talks are underway between the political and national forces to address the impasse and ensure the participation of all parties in the political process."