Shafaq/ Iraq's legislative body has formed a "crisis cell" to combat narcotics and illicit drugs in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, a press release by the parliament presidium said on Saturday.

First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament Hakem al-Zameli approved a request by lawmaker Aliya Nasif to establish the cell under his chairmanship.

The request filed by Nasif called for rapid action to combat the growing scourge of drug abuse in al-Horriya (Freedom) city and the rest of Baghdad.