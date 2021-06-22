Parliament fails to draw quorum for today's session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-22T15:05:04+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi lawmaking body adjourned Tuesday's session after it failed to secure the quorum with less than 120 MPs in the parliament hall. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the attendees' count did not meet the quorum, which prompted the Parliament Presidium to adjourn the session to Sunday. The source added, "the attending MPs were less than 120."

related

Electoral campaigns are paralyzing the Parliamentary duties, MP says

Date: 2021-06-11 15:34:19

Al-Halboosi refutes halting MoF and CBI Governor questioning accusations

Date: 2021-06-16 20:28:46