Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Parliament fails to draw quorum for today's session
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-22T15:05:04+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi lawmaking body adjourned Tuesday's session after it failed to secure the quorum with less than 120 MPs in the parliament hall.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the attendees' count did not meet the quorum, which prompted the Parliament Presidium to adjourn the session to Sunday.
The source added, "the attending MPs were less than 120."
related
Electoral campaigns are paralyzing the Parliamentary duties, MP says
Date: 2021-06-11 15:34:19
Al-Halboosi refutes halting MoF and CBI Governor questioning accusations
Date: 2021-06-16 20:28:46
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.