Parliament fails to draw quorum for "Ibn Khatib tragedy" session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T10:39:47+0000
Parliament fails to draw quorum for "Ibn Khatib tragedy" session

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi lawmaking body failed to secure the quorum of the extraordinary session to discuss the tragic incident of Ibn Khatib hospital, with less than a hundred MP in the parliament hall.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the attendees' count did not meet the quorum, which prompted the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Hasan al-Kaabi, to render the session "Deliberative".

The source added, "the attending MPs were less than one hundred."

The Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halboosi, invited the representatives to an extraordinary session to discuss the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident in Baghdad, which killed 88 and injured 110.

