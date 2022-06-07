Report

Parliament evaluated as protests escalate, scores injured

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-07T11:52:15+0000
Parliament evaluated as protests escalate, scores injured

Shafaq News / A parliamentary source revealed that the Parliament building had been evacuated against the backdrop of the escalating demonstrations in Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News agency that there was fear that the demonstrators might break in and take over the Parliament building.

Scores were injured in clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement near the ultra-secure Green Zone downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, eyewitnesses revealed on Tuesday.

The demonstrators took the streets earlier today to demand enrolling them on the government's payroll on a permanent basis.

The eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that at least three demonstrators were injured in the clashes that took place near the parliament building.

The demonstrators demanded the parliament add 50 billion dinars to the food security bill to fund their salaries.

