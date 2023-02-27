Parliament elects a committee to select the human rights commission's members

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi parliament on Monday established a committee to select members for the country's High Commission for Human Rights.

The committee, led by the parliament's deputy speaker Shakhwan Abdullah, comprises subject-matter experts and other lawmakers such as Arshad al-Salihi, Ensijam al-Ghrawi, and Iman Abdul-Razzak Mohammed among others.

The committee, according to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, will include representatives from the government, the supreme judicial council, and civil society organizations.

The parliament also conducted the first reading of the second amendment to the Iraqi Media Network Law, numbered 26 for the year 2015, during the same session.