Parliament discusses border demarcation with Kuwait, addresses violations

Shafaq News / Iraqi Parliament's Strategic Planning Committee Vice President, Mohammed Al-Baldawi, unveiled details of a workshop held on Thursday regarding the demarcation of borders with Kuwait, highlighting several violations recorded along the land and maritime borders.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, Al-Baldawi stated, "The committee held a workshop today at the parliament building on the demarcation of Iraq's borders with Kuwait," further asserting, "We are concerned about strategic projects, especially in the file of demarcating the Iraqi-Kuwaiti borders, as there have been violations of Iraq's sovereignty."

He emphasized that this issue is of utmost importance and necessitates thorough examination. Hence, the workshop hosted a group of experts to clarify various aspects of these violations and the measures taken in the past.

Al-Baldawi clarified that this workshop is the first of many, with upcoming sessions set to host several ministries, including Foreign Affairs, Defense, Transport, and Water Resources, among others.

Regarding the demarcation of the maritime borders between Iraq and Kuwait, he stated, "Violations have occurred both along the land and maritime borders of Iraq. The decisions of Committee Resolution 77 will be activated, and a new investigative committee will be formed by the Council of Representatives to address these breaches and the reasons for the lack of necessary actions taken to prevent them in the past."

Al-Baldawi further emphasized that these issues will be addressed, and objections will be raised to the UN Security Council and relevant organizations to reestablish the demarcation of both land and maritime borders.