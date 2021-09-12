Parliament discloses the compulsory military service bill's updates

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee revealed today the latest updates regarding the compulsory military service bill.

Committee member Mahdi Taqi told Shafaq News Agency, "compulsory military service bill that the Council of Ministers voted on recently, has not yet officially reached Parliament," noting that his committee "did not look into it officially and not studied its details."

He added that the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, "heard about the bill through the media and a statement by the Council of Ministers."

Taqi indicated that upon the arrival of the draft law, it will be studied very carefully by the competent parliamentary committees, stressing that amendments and additions will be made according to the proposals of parliamentary committees or blocs.

He added that since the bill was cannot be approved during the current parliamentary session, it will be one of the first tasks of the new parliament.