Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Parliament discloses the compulsory military service bill's updates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-12T14:18:46+0000
Parliament discloses the compulsory military service bill's updates

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee revealed today the latest updates regarding the compulsory military service bill.

Committee member Mahdi Taqi told Shafaq News Agency, "compulsory military service bill that the Council of Ministers voted on recently, has not yet officially reached Parliament," noting that his committee "did not look into it officially and not studied its details."

He added that the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, "heard about the bill through the media and a statement by the Council of Ministers."

Taqi indicated that upon the arrival of the draft law, it will be studied very carefully by the competent parliamentary committees, stressing that amendments and additions will be made according to the proposals of parliamentary committees or blocs.

He added that since the bill was cannot be approved during the current parliamentary session, it will be one of the first tasks of the new parliament.

related

Iraqi Parliament: approving the compulsory military service law is not possible at present

Date: 2020-08-26 10:57:09
Iraqi Parliament: approving the compulsory military service law is not possible at present

The Iraqi Parliament hosted the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

Date: 2020-10-12 11:31:13
The Iraqi Parliament hosted the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs

Parliament fails to draw quorum for today's session and tables it to a further notice

Date: 2021-06-03 14:29:00
Parliament fails to draw quorum for today's session and tables it to a further notice

The Iraqi Parliament calls on Al-Kadhimi to keep his advisers away from the COVID-19 vaccine file

Date: 2020-12-03 12:45:49
The Iraqi Parliament calls on Al-Kadhimi to keep his advisers away from the COVID-19 vaccine file

Parliament to cancel the legislative recess and resume sessions next week, MP says

Date: 2021-07-25 16:28:41
Parliament to cancel the legislative recess and resume sessions next week, MP says

The budget bill draft has not yet reached the Parliament, a Parliamentary Committee revealed

Date: 2020-09-17 08:31:21
The budget bill draft has not yet reached the Parliament, a Parliamentary Committee revealed

Iraqi Parliament schedules a new session for voting on the budget, MP says

Date: 2021-03-14 10:09:26
Iraqi Parliament schedules a new session for voting on the budget, MP says

The Iraqi government submits its reform paper to the Parliament

Date: 2020-10-13 11:00:09
The Iraqi government submits its reform paper to the Parliament